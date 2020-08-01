Oakland Mills Nature Center will host a nature hike at 10 a.m. today near the center south of Mount Pleasant.

Meet the Americorps staff member at Turtle Town just outside the Oakland Mills Nature Center. The hike is for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older during the event.

Dress for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes as the hike will be on the trails at the park. Bring your own bug spray, sunscreen, water bottle, and hand sanitizer, if you need it. We will practice social distancing.

This is a free event.