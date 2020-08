The 2020 Lee County Fair was held from July 8 until the 13 at the fairgrounds in Donnellson.

Due to COVID-19 the fair held only livestock events and the contests were not open to the public.

Here are results from the 2020 Lee County 4-H/FFA Junior Show.

Horse Show Results

Grand Champion Halter - Hailey Tweedy

Reserve Grand Champion Halter- Jolene Snider

Champion Senior Showmanship- Jolene Snider

Champion Intermediate Showmanship- Justin Snider

Champion Junior Showmanship- Ava Burkholder

Champion Senior Horsemanship- Hailey Tweedy

Champion Intermediate Horsemanship- Halie Coulter

Champion Junior Horsemanship- Bailey Palmer

Beef Show Results

Champion Senior Showperson- Trey Wellman

Champion Intermediate Showperson- Haley Lampe

Champion Junior Showperson- Aaden Anderson

Champion Derby Beef Live- Trey Wellman

Reserve Champion Derby Beef Live- Sara Roth

Champion Simmental- Kennedy Wellman

Champion Foundation Simmental- Henry Steffensmeier

Champion Chianina- Haley Lampe

Supreme Champion Beef Female- Haley Lampe

Reserve Supreme Champion Beef Female- Emma Mohrfeld

Champion Return Bucket Bottle- Isabella Patton

Champion Market Heifer- Sara Roth

Champion Share-A-Calf- Everlee Harvey

Grand Champion Market Beef- Maddie Wellman

Reserve Champion Market Beef- Trevor Mohrfeld

1st Place Rate of Gain- Henry Steffensmeier

2nd Place Rate of Gain- Abigail Wellman

Bucket Bottle Calf Show Results

Champion Intermediate Bucket Bottle Calf- Owen Krogmeier

Champion Junior Bucket Bottle Calf Champion- James Seyb

Rabbit Show Results

Champion Commercial Rabbit- Lucas Wenke

Reserve Champion Commercial Rabbit- Caden Crozier

Champion Fancy Rabbit- Max Kruse

Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit- Shanna Buford

Grand Champion Overall Rabbit- Max Kruse

Champion Best of Fur- Normal- Kayla Wenke

Champion Best of Fur- Satin- Jolene Snider

Champion Best of Fur- Rex- Max Kruse

Champion Senior Showperson- Jonny Snider

Champion Intermediate Showperson- Sidney Gruntmeir

Champion Junior Showperson- Allison Gruntmeir

Swine Show Results

Champion Senior Showperson: Riley Stuecker

Champion Intermediate Showperson: Brody Moeller

Champion Junior Showperson: Owen Swan

Champion Breeding Gilt: Haley Lampe

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Riley Stuecker

Champion Derby Gilt: Alexander Schwartz

Champion Derby Barrow: Alexander Schwartz

Champion Derby Swine: Alexander Schwartz

Reserve Champion Derby Swine: Ward Fraise

Champion Competitive Swine Gilt: Jayden Mueller

Champion Competitive Swine Barrow: Korben Moeller

Champion Competitive Swine Live: Jayden Mueller

Reserve Champion Competitive Swine Live: Korben Moeller

Champion Junior Competitive Swine Overall: Taylor Jones

Champion Intermediate Competitive Swine Overall: Josh Hawk

Champion Senior Competitive Swine Overall: Dylan Stuecker

Champion Market Gilt: Adelyn Lampe

Champion Market Barrow: Haley Lampe

Champion Market Swine: Adelyn Lampe

Reserve Champion Market Swine: Riley Stuecker

Supreme Champion Swine: Adelyn Lampe

1st Place Rate of Gain: Taylor Jones

2nd Place Rate of Gain: Dylan Stuecker

Fowl Show Results

Champion Poultry: Jolene Snider

Reserve Champion Poultry: Shanna Buford

Champion All Other Fowl: Ben Buford

Champion Senior Fowl Showperson: Justin Snider

Champion Intermediate Fowl Showperson: Halie Coulter

Champion Junior Fowl Showperson: Arabella McDowell

Meat Goat Show Results

Champion Meat Goat Intermediate Showperson: Brody Moeller

Champion Meat Goat Junior Showperson: Adelyn Lampe

Champion Breeding Female Goat: Haley Lampe

Reserve Champion Breeding Female Meat Goat: Brody Moeller

Champion Market Goat: Haley Lampe

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Haley Lampe

Sheep Show Results

Champion Senior Sheep Showperson: Blake Moeller

Champion Intermediate Sheep Showperson: Anna Coulter

Champion Junior Sheep Showperson: Adelyn Lampe

Champion Commercial Ewe: Haley Lampe

Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe: Adelyn Lampe

White Face Market Division Champion: Haley Lampe

WBI Market Division Champion: Adelyn Lampe

Hair Market Division Champion: Madison Hassman

Lightweight Market Division Champion: Blake Moeller

Middleweight Market Division Champion: Corbin Moeller

Heavyweight Market Division Champion: Brody Moeller

Home-Raised Market Division Champion: Madison Hassman

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Blake Moeller

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Haley Lampe