Another 10 Story County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state reported Friday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the state was reporting 1,086 people had tested positive for the virus, which is up 10 cases from the same time on Thursday. No additional deaths were reported Friday. To date, a total of 13 Story County residents have died as a result of the the virus.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

A total of 12,004 Story County residents have been tested for the virus, the state reported Friday morning. Of those 1,086 residents who have tested positive, 795 individuals have recovered from the virus.

State health officials reported Accura Healthcare of Ames — which was identified by the state as having an outbreak in early July — had a total of 52 positive cases as of Friday morning, which is no change since Wednesday. Of those who have tested positive from the virus at the facility, 23 individuals have recovered, which is up two from the day prior, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

Across Iowa, another 11 people have died as a result of COVID-19, and nearly 700 new cases were confirmed by the state on Friday, according to state reporting.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the state reported that a total of 885 Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19, which is an increase of 11 over a 24-hour-period, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

An additional 696 cases were reported Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 44,474. Of those who have tested positive, a total of 32,495 Iowans have recovered from the virus.