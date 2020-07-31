Randy Evans Stray Thoughts

Even before coronavirus hit American colleges and universities, even before their budgets imploded because of the pandemic, questions were being asked nationally about how these institutions spend their money.

Some high-profile decisions by University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld have put the focus on this issue in our state. The issue further crystallized last week when a list of administrative staff at Iowa State University landed in my mailbox.

At its essence, this issue is the growth of the number of administrators, compared with the number of academic staff.

Todd Zywicki, a law professor at George Mason University in Virginia, studies this issue. He told Forbes magazine, "The interesting thing about the administrative bloat is, literally, nobody knows who all these people are or what they’re doing."

David Randall of the National Association of Scholars was equally blunt in a recent article for Real Clear Education: "American higher education is grotesquely top-heavy. Deans and provosts have multiplied like rabbits."

The National Center for Education Statistics shows what the rabbits have done: In 1980, America’s public and private colleges and universities spent 61 cents of every dollar on instruction and 39 cents on administrative support. Twenty-five years later, instruction accounted for 55 cents of every dollar, while administrative costs had risen to 45 cents.

How could that occur at institutions where teaching is the reason they exist? Events this summer at the University of Iowa provide some clues.

Administrators in the university’s largest academic department, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, notified 15 lecturers that their jobs were ending. This was the first round of cuts to deal with the university’s $76 million in budget losses related to coronavirus.

One month later, the Iowa City school announced that its top academic officer, Provost Montserrat Fuentes, was leaving immediately after just one year in that role. Instead of packing her bags, however, she will become a "special assistant" to President Harreld for the coming academic year.

Her new job is one that did not exist before Harreld announced she would fill it. She will use the 2020-21 academic year to "lead a team updating the UI’s strategic plan," the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

The university did not say why Fuentes was being reassigned, but whatever the reason, her salary won’t change. She will continue to be paid $439,000.

Harreld named Kevin Kregel interim provost. He has been the university’s executive vice provost and senior associate provost for faculty.

This is not the first time Harreld has reassigned a top administrator but kept the person’s pay intact.

Last year, TaJuan Wilson, the university’s associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, resigned after just seven weeks on the job. That’s correct, seven weeks.

When you or I resign from a job, we typically give two or three weeks’ notice and are gone. But Wilson was assigned to work for the university’s vice president for external relations for five and a half months while he looked for a new job. His compensation remained the same, $224,000.

The university agreed to pay up to $7,500 for Wilson to attend "professional development conferences" — even though he was on his way out. The school also agreed to waive repayment of a $25,000 relocation allowance he received when he moved to Iowa City from South Carolina — even though his employment agreement stipulated the money would have to be repaid if he left within one year.

About the "administrative bloat" that researchers talk about:

Don’t think that Wilson’s sudden resignation left the University of

Iowa empty-handed. Besides his role as associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, the university also had a director of the Center for Diversity and Enrichment, a director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity, and a director of Diversity Resources.

Randy Evans is the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. He is a former editorial page editor and assistant managing editor of The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com.