Additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, July 30. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 26 cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,718. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 15,654 individuals tested with 1,718 positive cases, 1,233 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 649 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period on Thursday.

Overall, there are 43,844 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 469,606 individuals tested, 31,747 recovering and 854 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.