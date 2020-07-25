Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 held its annual Installation of Officers and Elk of the Year presentation on Friday evening, July 24.

The annual installation typically takes place in early April but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was postponed to July.

Heather Erickson became the first woman Exalted Ruler of the Perry Lodge. Her fellow chair officers are Leading Knight Amber Green, Loyal Knight Travis Landgrebe and Lecturing Knight Bob Muir. Other elected and appointed positions for the 2020-2021 lodge year include Tiler Eric Derry, Esquire Joe Schieb and Chaplain Delbert Moore. New trustee Greg Haglund was welcomed by fellow trustees Chad Morman and Steve Hick. Larry Meacham was installed as lodge secretary with Jon Jamison lodge treasurer.

At the end of the Installation of Officers ceremony the 2019-2020 Elk of the Year award was presented. The award, presented by Lisa Widick, 2018-2019 Elk of the Year, was given to Glenn Weber. He has been a member since June 1991. Weber, who resides in Perry with wife Teresa, was given the award for being a huge behind the scenes member of the lodge.

Over the years, Weber helped with events such as bingo, Christmas projects, Veterans activities as well as fundraising for the lodge, never needing or wanting recognition for helping.

After receiving the award, Weber said he didn’t realize he had been a member that long and the award was very surprising and special.

The evening concluded with a dinner prepared by member Steve Stammer and new officers.

To date the Perry Lodge has given back to the community over 3.9 million dollars since its inception in 1898. Most recently the lodge presented both Perry Area Food Pantry and Raccoon River Pet Rescue with $1,000 each.

If you’re interested in becoming an Elk member, contact Exalted Ruler Heather Erickson at 515-465-3791.