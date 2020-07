Monday

Burlington City Council, 4:30 p.m., city hall. Public access phone number: 646-749-3122. Meeting number: 791-645-725.

Burlington School Board, 6 p.m., high school library. Live stream can be accessed via the Board Meeting tab at www.bcsds.org/District/Portal/board-of-education.

DHLW Early Childhood Area Executive Committee, 4 p.m., Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83754742025?pwd=RlRhWk1UOVdBRkF3MktwRmlzVDB2UT09; Meeting ID: 837 5474 2025; Password: 857192

Van Buren County Board of Health, 2 p.m., courthouse, local health office.

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. For electronic access information, call the county auditor at (319) 293-3129.

Tuesday

Lee County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Call (646) 749-3122. Access code: 186-701-317

LaHarpe, Illinois, School Board, 7 p.m., school library.

Louisa County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., supervisor office. To join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7969353384; Meeting ID: 796 935 3384