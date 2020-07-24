Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Friday, July 24. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 17 cases from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,631. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 14,677 individuals tested with 1,631 positive cases, 1,133 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 366 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Iowa from 4 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Overall, there are 41,000 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 441,265 individuals tested, 29,166 recovering and 820 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.