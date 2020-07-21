A Wapello man has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, following an investigation into reports of abuse of a child with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Wapello Police Department, Larry Ward, 64, was taken into custody July 17 on the charge, for which he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Other related crimes are under investigation.

Ward is being held at the Louisa County jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Another man, Dalen Prier, 27, of Ottumwa was arrested June 30 in Wapello following an investigation of reports of a sex offender being around city parks and playground areas, as well as other complaints of the individual being around children.

Prier is being held at the Louisa County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.