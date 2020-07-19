Better late than never.

Woodward-Granger had been adamant to hold an in-person commencement while other districts throughout the state and nation opted for restricted, virtual graduations in light of the COVID-19.

On Sunday, July 19, nearly 50 Hawks became alumni as they picked up diplomas while coming together as a group in the high school gym for the last time.

In order to keep congregating and socializing groups to a minimum, the entire commencement took only 30 minutes. Reese Jamison addressed the crowd with a speech followed by a slideshow presentation featuring photos and videos through the years with the Class of 2020.

