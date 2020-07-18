Teddy Gutman is living the dream.

While most people say that tongue in cheek, the 2006 Burlington High School graduate can say it with all sincerity.

Gutman, 32, has loved baseball his whole life. His father, Ted Gutman, got him started playing baseball at a young age. Teddy started in the American Little League and played infield for BHS, finally settling in as the Grayhounds’ second baseman.

While Gutman’s dream of playing Major league Baseball never came to fruition, he found a way to stay involved in the game he loves by using his degree in turf management.

Gutman is the assistant director of field operations at The Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, the spring training home of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, who won two of the last three World Series.

Gutman oversees field management of the 6 1/2 fields used by the Nationals.

Gutman was able to pose with the World Series trophy earlier this spring, and the Nationals presented him with a World Series ring.

So while Gutman may not have achieved his goal of playing Major League Baseball, he is indeed living the dream.

"It’s really cool. It is a unique experience, to say the least," Gutman said. "Every day I am out here doing my job and the Major League Baseball guys are out here doing their jobs. It’s really cool to see their different personalities and how they go about doing their jobs. Some of them are really friendly and will stop and talk to you once in a while. I talk to the big league staff every morning to get their schedule of events and I give them the weather report for the day. They are really just a bunch of grown-up kids playing ball for a living. They really appreciate the hard work we put in to keep the fields in immaculate shape for them and they let us know that."

After graduating from BHS, Gutman went on to play baseball for two years at Southwestern Community College in Creston, where he first discovered the turf management program. From there, Gutman went on to play a year of baseball at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, graduating with a degree in golf and field turf management.

Realizing his dream of playing professional baseball was over, Gutman took an internship with the Class A Midwest League Burlington Bees in 2009. He spent three years working on the staff at Spirit Hollow Golf Course, then moved to Des Moines Golf and Country Club, where he helped prepare that course for the 2014 Solheim Cup.

When The Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches was built in 2016, Gutman applied for a position there and was hired.

He and his wife, Justina, and their baby make their home in West Palm Beach.

For Gutman, it truly is a dream come true.

"We got married two years ago in October and just bought a house down here," Gutman said. "It’s actually kind of fun. I was looking for somewhere to go socialize, so I Googled country bars and a place called Renegades came up.I went there and that’s where we met."

Gutman puts in long hours keeping The Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches fields in tip-top shape year round. While his hours were cut back during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gutman and the rest of the staff are back at work, putting in long hours to give the Major League Baseball teams the best possible playing conditions.

"We normally work four 10-hour days, from 7 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon," Gutman said. "We try to stay on top of things. Whatever the Astros and Nationals want, we try to do it."

Gutman has had some interesting interactions with some of the ballplayers and coaches in his four years there.

"One time (Washington Nationals starting pitcher) Stephen Strasburg wanted to throw a simulated game and he and (Nationals pitching coach) Pat Menhart wanted to know the weather report," Gutman said. "I told them there was a storm on the way and to hold off for about five minutes. It rained exactly five minutes later and then I went out and got the field ready again and they were back at it. That’s the fun part of the game. The players don’t want to hear that they have to wait because it’s going to storm, but it’s my job to try to keep them safe."

Gutman even finds himself getting in the action once in a while, mixing it up with the professional baseball players.

"I have taken batting practice with them a few times," Gutman said. "It’s kind of neat. I’m always goofing around with the coaches, telling them that if they need something to throw batting practice, I am ready, willing and able."

While Gutman never got to realize his dream of playing Major League Baseball, he got something few people can say they have earned. He not only got to pose with the World Series trophy, but the National also presented him with his very own World Series ring, something the BHS graduate cherishes.

"It’s all part of my story, growing up playing ball, dreaming of being a big leaguer. I guess I got somewhat of a glimpse of reality. I wanted to stay around the game, so I had a dream of being part of the field management staff and I finally got there," Gutman said. "The Nationals know how hard me and my staff work and they presented me with a World Series ring. It was a special moment. I was so excited I blacked out for a minute. I was supposed to sign a paper saying I received my ring and I forgot to sign it and had to go back. It was a surreal experience. To be a part of something that special just makes it even more special."

Gutman, who grew up idolizing Ken Griffey, Jr., got to pose with the World Series trophy, although he was not allowed to touch it.

Gutman, whose father is a diehard New York Yankees fan, oddly enough grew up cheering for the Boston Red Sox, who won the 2018 World Series championship.

These days, Teddy Gutman finds himself rooting for the Nationals and Astros. When you rub elbows with them on a daily basis and get to know them a little bit personally, it’s hard not to pull for them.

"It was fun watching the Red Sox win in 2018, but now I’m the biggest fan of the team I work for," Gutman said. "I was lucky enough to travel to a couple World Series games with the Astros in 2017. I got to go to the Minute Maid Park in Houston. I got to go down on the field and talk to some of the guys before the game. But as soon as 7 p.m. came, you could tell it was not just another baseball game.

"The whole thing still gives me goose bumps just talking about it. I really am living the dream."