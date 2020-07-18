PELLA — More than 325 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for Spring 2020.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Those named to the dean’s list from the area include:

Rachel Allen of Adel

Sydney Canney of Adel

Sally Evoy of Adel

Jason Hopp of Earlham

Lillian Smithson of Redfield

Lucas Heitz of Adel

Gabrielle Kimm of Grimes

Kennedy Morris of Earlham

Jonathan Rozeboom of Waukee

Nathan Sanders of Waukee