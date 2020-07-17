It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

July 6, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

July 7, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 104 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

July 8, 2020

An 18 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

A 24 year old male Spring Grove, Ill resident was arrested at the 105 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance, speeding and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A 26 year old male Madison, WI resident was arrested at the 105 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 9, 2020

A 21 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of obstructing prosecution or defense.

A 32 year old male Cedar Rapids resident was arrested in the 24000 block of 360th St., for possession of a controlled substance.

July 10, 2020

A 24 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of credit card.

A 40 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of conditions of pretrial release- original charges of burglary and attempted murder.

A 40 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

An Adel driver was traveling near the 104 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control due to the trailer he was pulling started to sway, entered the north ditch and rolled. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

An 18 year old male Des Moines resident was cited and released in the 33000 block of Grand Prairie, Waukee for possession of a controlled substance, speeding and violation of instruction permit limitation.

July 11, 2020

An Urbandale driver was traveling near the 103 mile marker of Interstate 80 when she slid into the south side guard fence wire due to the wet road conditions. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

Driver one, of Des Moines, was traveling west on Highway 141 Diagonal when he was slowing down to turn north onto 170th and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two, of Granger. Driver one was transported to the Dallas County Hospital by Dallas County EMS. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $4,000 and $300 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in a clear assured distance and for failure to provide security against liability.

A Valpariaso, IN resident was traveling near the 116 mil marker of Interstate 80 when he swerved to avoid a pot hole on the road and lost control. The driver refused to be treated by the Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

Driver one, of Granger, was traveling west in the 17000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal when he was slowing down to turn right and was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two, of Woodward. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $10,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

July 12, 2020

A 22 year old male Cambridge resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI and eluding.

A 44 year old male Lincoln, NE resident was arrested at 350 Jordan Creek Pkwy., West Des Moines for OWI and speeding.

A 43 year old male Whiting, IN resident was arrested at the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for controlled substance violation failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 34 year old female Chicago, Ill resident was arrested at the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 14, 2020

A 39 year old female Perry resident was arrested on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.