It's junkin' time Saturday at the fifth annual A Very Vintage Market in downtown Burlington.

Downtown Partners’ major summer event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jefferson between Main and Sixth streets and spills over to Third, Fourth and North Fourth and Valley streets.

The free outdoor event features antique and vintage décor, re-purposed and re-imagined up-cycled items, handcrafted goods, architectural salvage, primitive and farmhouse accents.

"We're really excited for a fun and safe event," Rachel Lindeen, event coordinator at Greater Burlington Partnership, said. "We expect it to be outstanding again this year."

This year's AVVM features 47 vendors in 18 business locations.

"That's about 40% of our normal vendors," Lindeen said.

There were 120 vendors last year.

"We accepted 110 this year and gave vendors the option to opt out," Lindeen said.

The current unrest and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 issue in America have some vendors worried they won't have any customers; others are just plain afraid to be around crowds.

"In the past, we have gotten 6-7,000 people interested or attending," Lindeen said. "We know that because we take drone shots a couple times a day and then count and average; it's not a number out of thin air."

But having 7,000 people in a confined area, regardless of whether it was outside, was not an option, and the AVVM committee came up with the idea of pop-up shops.

"When the decision was made, it was a 50% capacity for indoor space," Lindeen said, "so we asked various businesses to host, and 18 said yes. They were very gracious."

She said most of the participating businesses have one or two spaces, but the larger venues, such as the Art Center or the Burlington Apartments or the Welcome Center, have the space to maintain good social distance.

"We're asking people to wear masks," Lindeen said. "We are asking people to wash their hands, cover their cough and stay home if they're sick. But the big thing is social distancing. All businesses will be monitoring the number of people in their business; they have that responsibility."

She said the committee had to toe the line between being able to have the event while keeping the health and safety of everyone at the forefront.

"We're trying to find a happy medium between everything," Lindeen said. "There are some people who are raring to go, ready to get out and do things, and there are others who are being more cautious; we're trying to find a nice, happy medium where we can still offer a great event to people while keeping health and safety number one."

The vendors are not all in retail shops: Some are in the Welcome Center, some at The Washington, some at Valley Monster Pub, for example.

"You can eat, drink and shop all day downtown," Lindeen said with a laugh.

Map guides will be available at each location.

"I don't mean to be a Debbie Downer," Lindeen said. "We are trying to be responsible and still have a great event. It will look different, but the positive is that it doesn't matter if it's hot, cold, rainy, thundering or anything — it's inside."

There are no direct sales from the hosting businesses.

"Everything is handmade, vintage, re-purposed, antique; that kind of stuff," Lindeen said.

The items for sale aren't really junk — they're made of re-claimed, re-invented things one person tossed out but another person rescued and gave new life.

It isn't recycling: It's vintage-inspired décor made of repurposed architectural salvage.

AVVM isn't a farmer's market, art fair or a flea market. And it's not just old stuff — there are plenty of handcrafted items for sale by their creators.

"It's kind of a slash between Picker's Paradise and the HDTV show, Fixer-Upper," Lindeen said two years ago. "Kind of an in-between of those two. There's a bunch of cool, unique things that will be for sale."

All vendors are vetted by a semi-juried process whereby they must submit photos of their wares as part of the admission process.

"They may have seven different things for sale and they send us two or three," Lindeen said.

"A Very Vintage Market continues to grow, bringing thousands of people to downtown Burlington," Steve Frevert, the now former executive director of Downtown Partners, Inc., said last year. "The vendors are selected to ensure the quality of the event, and the customers appreciate that."

This year there will be no live entertainment — again, due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate — and no food trucks, but here's more good news: Downtown eateries are open and you can support them by noshing inside.

"We still expect it to be an amazing event regardless of our current conditions," Lindeen said.

Downtown Partners, Burlington’s Main Street program, is a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership. The mission of Downtown Partners is to preserve and revitalize downtown Burlington by enhancing its economy, infrastructure, and historical and cultural features.

For more information, call Downtown Partners at (319) 752-6365.