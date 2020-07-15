As officials in local governments in Iowa look for ways to tamp down a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and deaths, they're finding they have no power to mandate even simple health guidance like the wearing of masks that may conflict with Gov. Kim Reynolds' statewide emergency declarations during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re at this place where a mandate is something we’re definitely thinking about, but we’re just not sure we have the authority to" issue one, Coralville City Councilor Meghann Foster said Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have said that local officials do not have the authority to do anything that conflicts with Reynolds' statewide emergency declarations and public health guidance on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Both cited the same principle in late March when Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague threatened to declare a shelter-in-place order if Reynolds failed to enact one. It was also the pair’s response in early July, when the mayor of Muscatine issued a mandate for residents of the eastern Iowa town to wear masks in public.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson issued her order on July 5, but the prosecution of municipal infractions falls to the Muscatine County Attorney, a position that doesn't report to the city's mayor or city council. On July 6, interim County Attorney James Barry said he would not prosecute any infractions issued under the order, and while it remains on the books, the Muscatine City Council voted in 5-2 decision to prohibit city staff from spending time or money on enforcing the mandate.

"I’m still pushing, but when they take that away from you, that doesn’t leave you with many options," Broderson said on Monday.

Broderson said the rising number of cases in places like Iowa City prompted her to draft the mandate. She said that while she was comfortable being the first elected official in Iowa to take a stance on the issue, she'd hoped to see others follow her lead to encourage more support among city councils, city attorneys and voters.

Instead, Broderson said she's received death threats and a heap of electronic vitriol for her order.

"If they aren’t using every tool in their toolbox, I don’t think they are doing their job. That’s what this is about: I’m trying to do what I can to protect my community, and they should, too," Broderson said.

Would a mask mandate be effective in Iowa?

Johnson County, home to Iowa City and the University of Iowa, saw 460 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus between June 15 and June 30; in the 45 days prior, the county confirmed just 175 new cases.

Dr. Theresa Brennan, chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said the rise in cases places additional pressure on the hospital's infrastructure and on the growing number of staff who face mandatory quarantine after contracting the virus.

Based on the contact tracing performed both by the Johnson County Department of Public Health and the hospital's own staff, Brennan said officials are confident that "universal personal protective equipment" and current protocols are keeping staff safe. It's when staff members are outside of the hospital, officials believe, that they are more probably to contract the virus.

Dr. Jorge Salinas, an epidemiologist at UIHC, said one of the difficulties of addressing the pandemic has been researchers' changing understanding of how the virus spreads. Recent studies, for example, have shown that roughly 40% of people are asymptomatic when they've tested positive for the disease.

"In the beginning, there was just no way to know that," Salinas said. "When we recommend wearing face coverings, it is to prevent spread throughout the community."

Salinas pointed to an April 2020 study of two coronavirus public health models that found that, even with continued social distancing post-lockdown, without widespread use of face masks, infection rates would increase, eventually affecting half the population. In a population the size of the United Kingdom, the study estimated the number of deaths could top one million.

A study of 15 states and Washington, D.C., found that government-mandated use of face masks was associated with a decline in the daily COVID-19 growth rate. The study estimated that between 230,000 and 450,000 cases may have been averted between March 31 and May 22 because of such mandates.

While the body of evidence supporting the need for 80-90% adoption of masks in public grows, Brennan was quick to point out that the role of hospital officials is not to tell policymakers how they should act but to inform their conversations through their expertise on the issue.

Hard-hit cities hoping to open responsibly wait on state guidance

Reynolds, a Republican, has repeatedly called on Iowans to wear masks if they are unable to socially distance. But she has not required their use in public and has lifted many of the other restrictions she placed on businesses and social gatherings this spring.

On Monday, she released a video urging Iowans to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do."

Despite the Muscatine mayor's call for action, many city officials elsewhere in the state have opted to take the governor and attorney general's opinion as the final word.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a wait-and-see approach, saying he needs to hear from more residents on the issue. He declined to offer a timeline for a decision.

Despite frustration among Coralville city councilors last week, the city's mayor, John Lundell, said during a work session that he feels his community is choosing to wear masks. He planned to adhere to a recommendation from City Administrator Kelly Hayworth and doesn't plan to issue a mandate.

In Storm Lake, home to a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant where hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus last month, Mayor Mike Porsch said he felt a mandate isn't necessary because his town isn’t eager to go through a second round.

"We had a pretty good scare with as many cases as we had in the last few months. I think people took it to heart and are taking it seriously," he said Monday. "I think that’s why you’re seeing people here being reasonably compliant (in wearing masks)."

In central Iowa, Polk County is Iowa's most populous and has had the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said Monday that, given the recent surge of cases in Polk County, local officials should have the option to enforce mask mandates when appropriate.

"I think that we would try to mandate it," he said, if Reynolds gave local officials the authority to do so. "… I think we'd have to, quickly, not only put it in place but start looking at how we would define it and look at what kind of detail we would put around such an order."

As each day brings new infections and deaths, officials across the state worry that some would code a mask mandate as a partisan issue. Many said such a mandate needs Reynolds' support to avoid further entrenching those who believe they don't pose a danger to others by not wearing one.

"If we were able to do this — if we were able to enforce it — I’d want to make sure it made the biggest impact possible — that it’s the sharpest we can make it," said Foster, the Coralville city councilor.

"That’s the thing: Even if you enact this order and are able to enforce it, if people hear the governor saying (the order is) illegal, do you think (the order) makes people more likely to wear a mask?" Iowa City Councilor Laura Bergus said Monday.

Bergus said that while she might support moves for widespread use of masks, she cautioned that doing so without the governor's backing — and risking a potential legal battle — would cost city employees time and money.

"It's not as simple as we just go to court. ... When we spend time and money on that — for something that might not be enforceable — that's resources we can't put to providing support elsewhere," she said.

What’s still on the table?

Although Reynolds has been clear that she doesn't believe local officials have the authority to require residents to use masks, she has also said that she's open to reconsidering her stance on the issue. "All things are on the table, and we’re going to continue to review, manage, mitigate and contain the coronavirus," she told reporters last week.

In the nation’s second-largest state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had initially resisted calls to require people to wear masks. As new cases spiked, he reversed course just before the Fourth of July.

"One of the best ways to keep businesses open, while also slowing the spread, is to wear a face mask like this," Abbott told Texans. He further ordered residents of counties with more than 20 cases, which included most of the state, to wear a mask in public.

Iowa City Councilor Janice Weiner pointed out that Reynolds' executive order is scheduled to sunset at the end of July. If she chose not to extend its duration, that could open the door to municipalities having greater discretion over how they try to protect their people.

"We have to do something," she said. "We have to figure out what’s possible."