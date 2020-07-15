DAVENPORT — An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a 10-year-old Davenport girl who vanished last week.

Investigators jailed sex offender Henry Dinkins on Tuesday as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, but he has not been charged Terrell's disappearance. Police believe Dinkins may have information about her whereabouts and merits further investigation, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.

Dinkins, 47, is being jailed on a charge of violating sex offender registration requirements.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Terrell at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. They believe she may be somewhere between Clinton and Davenport. Terrell is a Black female, 4 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing an over-sized white t-shirt, shorts and white or pink flip flops.

Sikorski said that anyone who has information regarding Dinkins’ whereabouts between 10 p.m. July 9 and noon on July 10 should contact police.

Police released photos of Dinkins and three vehicles associated with him — a Chevy Impala, a Chevy Camaro, and a 1980 motorhome.

Police, family members and dozens of volunteers have been searching for the girl in recent days. The FBI has joined the investigation.

Law enforcement officials searched an area along River Drive late Monday night after receiving a tip, but found no sign of Terrell, who was last seen Friday on East 53rd Street, the Quad-City Times reported.

Earlier Monday, dozens of volunteers walked through the wooded area of Davenport's Credit Island, an island on the Mississippi River, looking for the girl.

Police have also searched Dinkins’ apartment and conducted police dog and aerial searches and door-to-door canvasses.

Connie Snyder, 44, was among those searching for the girl.

"I have a 10-year-old son," she said. "If he went missing, I hope people would get together and try to help me find him.

"I saw on Facebook they needed people for searches. So I just came down here and started walking."