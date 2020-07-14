Nate Spear won the Boys 16-18 division championship at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Illinois Junior Open on Sunday at White Deer Run Golf Course in Vernon Hills, Illinois. [Submitted photo]

Nate Spear needed a win in the worst way.

The Burlington High School junior has been on the precipice of picking up a big win on the golf course all spring and summer, only to come up just short and settle for second or third.

Spear changed all that in a big way on a course he has come to love.

Spear birdied three of the last five holes Sunday to win the Boys 16-18 age division of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Illinois Junior Open at White Deer Run Golf Course in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

It is the second straight year Spear won the tournament. He won the Boys 14-15 age division last year.

After birdying three of the last five holes to win by six shots, it was just the shot in the arm Spear needed heading into the Men’s City Championship this weekend.

"This is my first win of the summer. It feels great. I played pretty good," Spear said. "It felt really good because I have been close in a few other tournament. It feels good to finally bring home a big trophy that says ’champion’ instead of second or third."

Spear was tied with TJ Floberg of San Antonio, Florida after Saturday’s opening round.

After a double-bogey on the 13th hole Sunday, Spear found himself deadlocked with Floberg with five holes to play.

Spear locked in, finally sinking clutch putts to seal the win.

On the 14th hole, he hit a wedge shot from 50 yards out to 20 feet, then rammed in the left-to-right putt for birdie.

Following a par on 15, Spear put his 3-iron approach shot on 16 into a bunker, but blasted out to 20 feet and once again rolled it into the bottom of the cup for another birdie.

Spear bailed out on 17, opting to avoid a big number and settling for a par.

On 18, he stuck a 56-degree wedge to within 25 feet, then slammed the putt home to clinch the victory.

"My putts wouldn’t fall all weekend. They all seemed to lip out or hit the pin and lip out," Spear said. "Then I sank three 20 to 25-foot birdie putts in the last five holes to save the day and ended up winning by six. I finally finished strong."

Spear won’t have much time to rest on his laurels. He plans to play in the Men’s City Championship, which begins Saturday at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course and concludes Sunday at Burlington Golf Club.

From there, Spear plans to play in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s TPC Deere Run Summer Junior Open July 22-23 at the TPC at Deere Run Golf Course in Silvis, Illinois.