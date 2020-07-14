Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Tuesday, July 14. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 15 cases from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,426. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 12,359 individuals tested with 1,426 positive cases, 1,089 recovered and 31 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 328 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. on Monday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Overall, there are 35,830 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 381,301 individuals tested, 26,906 recovering and 756 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.