DES MOINES — An Iowa judge has pushed back and relocated the trial for a man accused of abducting and killing a 20-year-old college student as she jogged in her hometown.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera will now face his first-degree murder charge in January 2021 at the Scott County Courthouse instead of in Woodbury County, as previously ordered. Bahena Rivera, a farmhand, is accused in 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys last month asked Judge Joel D. Yates, of Iowa's Eighth Judicial District, to move the trial from September to 2021. Yates on Friday granted the joint motion, scheduling the trial for Jan. 25, 2021 in Davenport.

There were concerns about how COVID-19 would affect juries and testimony, and attorneys wanted to give the court system more time to assess best practices for trials, which have been halted for weeks because of the pandemic, Scott Brown, an assistant attorney general who is helping the Poweshiek County Attorney's Office prosecute the case, previously told the Register.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 12 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

Tibbetts, a psychology student at the University of Iowa, went missing in the summer of 2018 after going for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn. Her disappearance and the subsequent monthlong search drew national attention. Tibbetts' body was found Aug. 21, 2018 in a cornfield.

Authorities charged Bahena Rivera with first-degree murder, saying the undocumented immigrant confessed to abducting Tibbetts while she was on a run July 18, 2018.

The trial has already been delayed at least twice. Questions have been raised about whether Bahena Rivera's rights were violated during the investigation or whether his conversation with law enforcement should be used in court since English is not his first language.

Bahena Rivera has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He was initially set to go to trial in April 2019. If convicted, he will be sentenced to life in prison.