Editorial: The novel coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and masks can reduce transmission.

You’re on your own.

That remains the message to states from President Donald Trump as the novel coronavirus spreads like wildfire across the country. From leaving states to find their own ventilators and protective equipment to not providing clear guidance to industries, the absence of federal leadership is stunning.

That leaves Iowans looking to Gov. Kim Reynolds for direction as hundreds of us test positive each day and more than 700 have died.

Her message: Take personal responsibility. She has refused to require face coverings for businesses, state-licensed workers, schools or the general public. She has left each county, city, school district, business and individual to decide what to do.

Numerous governors, including Republican governors, have required face coverings in public.

Of course Reynolds should do the same. But she apparently isn’t listening to science these days.

What should Iowans do?

Cover your mouth and nose.

Wear a mask, scarf or whatever you have for a face covering when you’re around other people. The idea is to provide some filter for the air you inhale and exhale.

Businesses should mandate face coverings for customers. No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.

County and city officials should require them. Be leaders. Force the governor to decide if she wants to challenge your authority.

Masks should not be political. They should not be controversial. And they can help slow the spread of the virus, which is needed to save lives, reduce fear and get the economy on track.

A review of more than 170 studies in 16 countries published last month in The Lancet medical journal found "face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection," and "eye protection was also associated with less infection."

A June 16 article published in Health Affairs found state mask mandates may have averted more than 230,000 coronavirus infections in the United States.

"Since mask wearing by infected individuals can reduce transmission risk, and because of the high proportion of asymptomatic infected individuals and transmissions, there appears to be a strong case for the effectiveness of widespread use of face masks in reducing the spread of COVID-19," according to the authors.

When the country’s top public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently testified before Congress, all of them wore face masks when they were not speaking. They were reducing possible transmission of the virus and setting an example.

Yet too many Iowans are rejecting the experts. They stroll up and down grocery store aisles without a face covering or a seeming care in the world.

Maybe they haven’t lost a loved one to COVID-19 yet. Maybe they think they can’t get sick. Maybe they believe not wearing a mask exudes solidarity with Trump — the same president whose leadership in battling the coronavirus has included refusing to heed the advice of public health experts, maintaining the virus will "disappear," promoting unproven drugs for treatment and floating the idea of drinking disinfectant.

After finding himself increasingly isolated on the mask issue, he recently decided he might like how he looks with his face partially covered.

"I’m all for face masks," he told Fox News on July 1.

The United States has nearly 3 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, and about 130,000 people have died.

The virus doesn’t care if you believe it exists. It doesn’t care if you voted for Trump or Hillary Clinton. It doesn’t care that you’re itching to eat out in a restaurant, attend a graduation party or jump in a mosh pit.

It cares only about spreading to as many people as it can. And in the complete absence of leadership in this state and country, that is exactly what it will continue to do unless we take action to stop it.

Keep distance from others. Wash your hands. Don't gather in large groups. And wear a mask.

Des Moines Register