FORT MADISON — Mary Hellige was six-years old the last time Holy Trinity Catholic High School won a softball game.

Halie Cain was in first grade the last time the Crusaders fielded a softball team.

And Laura Mehmert can barely remember when her sister, Rachel, played on the last Holy Trinity softball team back in the summer of 2012.

To put that in perspective, the Crusaders went 2,932 days between softball wins. By contrast, in that same span of eight years, the Holy Trinity volleyball team won 310 matches and a state championship.

The Crusaders put all that behind them this year, putting together their first varsity softball team since 2012.

And on June 26, Holy Trinity got in the win column for the first time since June 16, 2012, with an 11-1 win over Hillcrest Academy at South Park in West Point.

"That was really exciting. That felt really good," said Cain, a freshman centerfielder. "It was like really flooding excitement and joy. It was amazing."

"That really excited everybody. I’m really happy that we got a win," said Hellige, a freshman pitcher.

"I have older siblings and they always played tee ball and town ball. That’s kind of what got me started. Then all of my friends played it, so that really helped," said Mehmert, a freshman second baseman. "I played last year for JV. I really like the sport and it’s a great summer sport to do. It’s really fun to have all your friends play with you. That’s why I came out this year."

The dream of putting Holy Trinity softball back on the field has been in the backs of the minds of head coach Loren Menke and assistant coaches DJ DiPrima and John Hellige for several years. They have been coaching their daughters — each is a freshman this year — since their girls were eight-years old. The trio figures now was as good a time as any to revive the Crusaders’ softball program.

"John and D.J. and I have coached these girls since tee ball. We haven’t had a program. We’ve been kind of thinking about it the last few years that this would be a possibility. They’re a fun bunch of girls, so here we are," said Menke, whose daughter Rachel, is a first baseman. "It means a lot. It feels good to represent the school and do something positive for the school. This is such a great group of girls. It’s a lot of fun just to be around them and be out on the field."

The Crusaders’ roster includes seven freshmen — Kayla Box, Menke, Mehmert, Brooke Mueller, Cain, Jenna DiPrima and Hellige. There are also four sophomores — Raquel Schneider, Anna Sobczak, Alesha Hellman and Kelli Meierotto. Juniors Jordan Mueller and Annabelle Scheetz are the only two upperclassmen on the team.

With a young team, there have been plenty of growing pains. The Crusaders have endured double-digit losses to traditional powers Cardinal, Central Lee, Louisa-Muscatine, West Burlington-Notre Dame and Highland. All of those teams are junior and senior-dominant teams and have rich winning traditions.

The Crusaders played New London and Danville to one-run games.

But the Crusaders have continued to have fun, continued to learn and, most of all, continue to have fun, no matter what the scoreboard says.

"It’s been a little rough. We’re a young team and we’re still learning," Cain said. "For the younger people, I feel like they are still learning their positions. We’re still seeing where we can play and what are abilities are."

"We’ve had our highs and lows. Even though we might not win as much, we’ve had a lot of fun playing those teams and it’s giving us really great experience playing them, so in a couple years we will be able to compete and be really good," Mehmert said. "We knew coming in that there are a lot of team that are really older. We’re a really young team. You just can’t get down about that. We don’t really care if we win or lose. It’s just the fact that we have fun playing the game and enjoy it."

"We realize we have to step up our game to be able to play at the varsity level. Especially with teams like (WB-ND). But we are young and we are improving every game and we’re having a lot of fun," Menke said. "They’ve improved so much just this season alone. We know we can keep getting better. We’ll be more competitive."

Being able to don the Crusaders’ uniform and represent their school and their community has given the players a sense of pride, a feeling of unity, a feeling of being part of a team.

Together, the Crusaders are representing something greater than all of them.

"To wear our own jerseys without having to go to a different school is nice. It’s kind of an honor," Cain said. "It’s kind of a big deal that people come to support us and we’re showing what we can do for them, as well."

"It’s really an honor. We’ve been wanting to have our own team for a long time. Now that we actually have our own team, it’s relieving, but really happy," Hellige said.

And the Crusaders have proven they can compete. They enjoyed the thrill of victory together. And even in defeat, they know they are getting better and better with each passing game.

"That was really exciting. I think we really played hard and that’s what really got us there. It was so nice being able to win the game," Mehmert said of Holy Trinity’s first win.

"I have played against all of these people in travel ball. All of these other teams are really good. I feel like we’re going to be good in a couple years, too. We’re just really young," Hellige said after the loss to West Burlington-Notre Dame, which was ranked 13th in Class 3A at the time. "I think we’re not far from that level. We’re going to be really good in a couple years."

"It was kind of a relief for me as a coach, just to get that monkey off our back. The girls were super excited. They’ve stayed positive the whole time. Even though we don’t have a great record, they’re smiling and having fun the whole time. I can’t ask for anything more," Menke said. "If we can be as good as West Burlington, that would be awesome. They’re definitely a program you can look up to, for sure. We definitely admire them. We’ve been watching them the last couple years as a junior high and JV program. We knew they were really good. Coach (David) Oleson does a fantastic job. That would be awesome if we could be anything like them."