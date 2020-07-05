Editorial: Local ER doctor offers latest thoughts on returning to school, masks and spread of the novel coronavirus

On Monday afternoon, Des Moines Register editorial writer Andie Dominick caught up with Dr. Tom Benzoni, a local emergency room physician to answer questions about COVID-19.

Did you ride your bike to work today?

Is the pope Catholic? Yes. There are a lot more people on bikes and trails. I hope that continues.

Iowans are trying to make decisions about K-12 schools. Can people safely return?

There is a whole lot to weigh. Schools serve important functions. They educate and socialize kids. There is a cost to not sending kids to schools. It comes down to the price you’re willing to pay.

Well, if your daughter was a teacher, what would you say if she was being told to return to school?

My daughter is a teacher and is an extremely healthy runner, so her likelihood of dying from COVID is low. But let’s make her a Type 1 diabetic with some kidney disease. Then I’d have to say you really need to be concerned and think about a furlough or unemployment and protecting yourself.

Protect herself by wearing a mask? What about a medical-grade mask?

An N95 mask protects me from you. Yes she should wear that mask.

People may be hesitant to try to obtain medical-grade masks because they don’t want to take them from health workers. Do health workers have enough now?

It depends on who you ask. Some health workers are worried about running out. But this is becoming an economics issue. A free economy should, by definition, produce enough of these items if there is a need.

So is it OK for non-medical workers to use them?

You’re protecting yourself. I think of all the bus drivers in their 70s. And lunch workers. And others. They have to protect themselves. And employers have a responsibility to provide workers the equipment they need to protect themselves.

There are reports the virus is mutating and perhaps becoming more contagious. What do you make of that?

It makes absolute sense and it’s reassuring in a strange way — if the organism is more effective at reproduction but doesn’t kill the host as often. And it moves us to something people won’t like but we need to start talking about: If young people get infected and recover, it may help herd immunity. I’m not saying they should be irresponsible and infect someone else. But it could help eventually provide protection for everyone if that group gets infected, recovers and builds some immunity.

That’s a hard concept for many people to accept right about now.

It has a cost and people have to take responsibility for their behavior. Is there somebody in their home who has hypertension or is diabetic? Then try to avoid risky behavior. Or you stay away until you test positive for antibodies.

Think of it this way. You’re working at a nuclear power plant and you have gotten an isotope on your shoe. Should you go home and touch your infant child? Or should you wait until you pass your Geiger counter tests?

Why do you think so many people are not wearing masks?

I spent many years in the South and the culture was very much about respect and acting in a certain fashion. A real Southerner would wear a mask. I’ve also lived in New York. Think of the Southerner’s view of a New Yorker: The way you know someone is a Damn Yankee is they don’t respect other people.

But this is also about leadership to whom many Iowans look. Are leaders respecting others by keeping their spit to themselves or are they spitting on others? The virus doesn’t care what people think. It can’t be browbeaten into submission the way people can.

Should stores require customers to wear masks? At least one store I know of is requiring them.

I imagine this store’s leadership sat down in a back room and had a meeting and someone said we are going to lose customers, and someone else said customers will come to the store because it’s a safe place and has leadership. There’s no asking. There’s no "please." You have an adult in the room.

Any other thoughts?

Eventually the country is going to need to talk about its response to this virus and whether it was reasonable. Public health is going to have to come out of this stronger and more widely supported by the entire population.