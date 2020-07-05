DES MOINES — A single-vehicle car crash near Water Works Park in Des Moines killed four people and seriously injured another early Sunday morning.

Des Moines police said the vehicle crashed at about 2:25 a.m. along the 4200 block of George Flagg Parkway. The vehicle, a 2013 Volkswagen Golf, hit a tree along the roadway and caught fire.

A 22-year-old woman was pulled from the wreckage and is hospitalized in serious condition. Four men were killed, including the 22-year-old driver and passengers who were 22, 23 and 24 years old.

On Monday, police identified them as:

Ross Jacob Welsher, 22, of Des Moines;

Jordan Van Gundy, 22, of Des Moines;

Jacob Lee Van Gundy, 24, of Des Moines.

The identity of the fourth man who died is awaiting confirmation by the Polk County Medical Examiner, according to a Des Moines police news release Monday.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that a preliminary examination of the scene suggests the vehicle was traveling west on George Flagg Parkway and began to swerve. The car left the road to the north, then re-entered the road, driving across the eastbound lane and crashing into a tree on the south side of the street. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire.

Excessive speed and failure to maintain control were "significant contributing factors" in the crash, Parizek said in the late-morning statement on Sunday.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Katie Akin can be reached at kakin@registermedia.com.