The Burlington School Board will have some big decisions to make at its July meeting as it considers just how classrooms will look when the 2020-21 school year begins Aug. 24.

Masks or no masks? Remote or in-person instruction? Will classrooms be full or at 50% capacity? What about teachers and students who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms?

All that and much, much more will be up for discussion — and hopefully decision — when the board next meets July 13 as the Iowa Department of Education has left it up to local school boards to decide how students will return to school in the fall — five months after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools throughout the state to shutter their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The state of Iowa took the onus off their back and put it squarely on (the board’s)," Superintendent Pat Coen said Thursday.

The lack of guidance by the state has left Iowa’s 327 school districts and 119 accredited nonpublic schools planning for a variety of pathways for students’ return to school in the fall.

Coen, Curriculum Director Cory Johnson and other district administrators have spent a large portion of the summer planning for the fall return and have three main options for the board to consider, though there will be a myriad of additional variables that will be included and there is no guarantee that the option chosen will remain in place.

"Regardless of where we start the year, we have to be ready to shift overnight — or close to overnight — as conditions change," Johnson said. "So even if we start the year every kid every day with a set of mitigation strategies in place, if the positivity rate in the county increases, if guidance from local public health or state public health or the state department of education change, then we have to be ready to shift from one model of delivery to another very, very quickly."

That shift could be district-wide, by building or by classroom.

The options

The first is for all students — or at least most, as Coen anticipates parents of immunocompromised children will opt to keep them home — to be in school every day.

"We want to get as many kids as possible in school as much as possible in a safe manner," Johnson said. "We know that in-person school is important, we know that in-person instruction is important."

This option, however, would not allow for social distancing.

"The reality is if we have most kids every day, we’re not going to have six feet between kids," Johnson said. "There’s a balance in trade-off that needs to be considered."

Another option is to have alternating A and B days, where half of students would attend school in person one day and the other half the next. That wouldn’t necessarily mean students wouldn’t still be in school every day.

"One part of our A day/B day plan is being able to increase the number of kids that are still able to come to campus everyday," Johnson said.

One way to accomplish this would be to move all preschool classes to the former Corse Elementary School building, which was closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year due to declining enrollment. Plans are in place to move the district’s preschool programs there at the start of the 2021-22 school year, but moving that transition up by a year would free up classroom space and allow children to remain on campus even if it’s not with their teacher.

"It’s really setting the stage so that we can allow our students to be in school five days a week even with the social distancing, because now we have additional classrooms at each of the additional elementary attendance centers that are now ready to move into," Coen said.

"Even if they’re not with a teacher everyday, they’re on campus with an adult everyday, and having those classrooms empty in the buildings would help us get more kids everyday," Johnson added.

The third option would be to do full remote instruction, much like what was done throughout the closure, only participation would be required.

"We know that we can do a lot of things to remove barriers to participation, like having access to a computer and having access to the internet, but there’s a lot of students in our community that we’re going to have to work really really hard to get those barriers removed for every student," Johnson said.

This option still could allow for students with individualized education plans and special needs to attend school buildings in small groups.

Mitigation strategies

Johnson and Coen met early last week with cabinet members, administrators, teacher leaders and Burlington Education Association representatives to get feedback on what mitigation strategies they most prefer.

Those in attendance were asked to rate the proposed strategies on a scale of 1-4, with 1 being least favorable and 4 being preferred.

Ratings then were averaged to determine which strategies the group most supports.

"The mitigation strategies that had the most support among that group of district leaders was having hand sanitizer available in all classrooms, students not using their lockers which keeps them out of the corridors and keeps the hallway congestion down, and students being cohorted together as much as possible so you’re limiting the mixing of students with other groups, students staying in the same room while teachers travel," Johnson said.

Hand sanitizer was the most widely favored mitigation strategy, with an average rating of 3.8. Limiting the use of lockers scored a 3.6; limited sharing of materials and more frequent cleaning throughout the day scored at 3.5; cohorting at 3.4; scheduled handwashing, closing the school to visitors and recommending/encouraging masks for students and staff at 3.3.

"There’s more consensus around making masks available and recommended than there is making masks required," Johnson said.

Masks likely would be more difficult at the elementary level, Johnson pointed out, recounting an experience he had with his daughter while attending church.

"She’s an elementary-age student and her mask fell off and she tried, she just couldn’t get it back on," Johnson said. "So I get down there and I kind of crouch down next to her and start putting her mask on and all of a sudden I kind of have this image in my head that this is every elementary classroom. It’s the tying your shoe. Kids are asking teachers all the time, ’Can you help me tie my shoe?’"

Masks also come with other concerns, such as whether they were made in accordance with Centers for Disease Control specifications and whether they’re clean.

Taking temperatures upon arrival was another proposed mitigation strategy, with an average rating of 3.2.

Results of that survey, as well as another one sent this past week to all district staff seeking feedback on their preferred mitigation strategies, will be presented to the school board at its next meeting.

Protecting staff

Coen, however, acknowledged there are students and teachers alike at higher risk for severe illness should they become infected with COVID-19. And while the state has said those not wanting to return to work due to coronavirus concerns can be terminated, Coen disagrees.

Teachers with such concerns could opt to deliver remote instruction for immunocompromised students. But even that gives rise to more questions, such as whether those teachers would be providing instruction for multiple grade levels and how the students who would have been in that teacher’s classroom would be dispersed among other classrooms without overloading other teachers.

Coen also said he is working to establish a program within the district that would allow high-risk staff to take a leave of absence while retaining their benefits and receiving at least partial pay.

Coen in May made note of his concerns about employee safety in a letter he sent in May to state legislators, including Reynolds, Sen. Tom Greene, Sen. David Kerr and Rep. Dennis Cohoon, regarding putting money saved through a reduction in transportation costs and operating costs during the COVID-19 closures toward increasing connectivity.

"I am concerned for employees with health circumstances that make it impossible for them to work where potential exposure to COVID-19 has a heightened potential of being lethal," Coen wrote. "The Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and the Department of Corrections all have processes where people who no longer can perform their jobs are released to disability. I realize there is unemployment, social security, and transitional job training programs. I also understand these agencies are currently overwhelmed."

He has yet to receive a response.

Watch the meeting

The Burlington School Board will meet at 6 p.m. July 13 in the Burlington High School library.

Members of the public will not be able to physically attend the meeting due to COVID-19 concerns, but public comments may be emailed to the school board at directors@bcsds.org. board secretary Greg Reynolds at greynolds03@gapps.bcsds.org or to Diana Remele at the central office at dremele04@gapps.bcsds.org.

The meeting will be live streamed via the district’s YouTube channel.