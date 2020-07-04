MONDAY’S GAMES
PREP BASEBALL
Burlington at Fort Madison (2), 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Cardinal at Central Lee, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Keokuk (2), 5:30 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine at Danville, 7 p.m.
Sigourney at Winfield-Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Washington at Mount Pleasant (2), 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Burlington at Fort Madison (2), 5:30 p.m.
West Burlington-Notre Dame at Lone Tree, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Central Lee at Cardinal, 7 p.m.
Danville at New London, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Keokuk (2), 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Mount Pleasant (2), 5:30 p.m.
Van Buren County at Centerville, 5 p.m.