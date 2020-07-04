MIDDLETOWN — Bobby Pierce felt his heart pounding in his chest as he came out of the last turn.

With Shannon Babb making a hard charge on the outside, Pierce knew it was going to take something special to win his fourth Slocum 50.

As Babb carried the momentum on the cushion coming out of turn four, Pierce gripped the steering wheel hard and held on, edging Babb by a nose to win the 12th annual Slocum 50 on Friday night at 34 Raceway.

In perhaps the best finish yet in the annual event, the huge crowd rose to its feet for the photo finish, roaring its approval as the two young veterans put on a show that will be talked about for years.

By the hair of his 23-year-old chin, Pierce won his fourth Slocum 50, became the first driver to successfully defend his title in the event and collected a paycheck for a cool $10,555, all in one fell swoop.

"It feels great. Once step closer to five. If I can win five, with that being Brent Slocum’s number, that would be something really cool. Maybe I will do a backflip or something off the car like Carl Edwards," Pierce said. "That was a really close call, but that was an awesome race. I have to thank (Babb) for racing me so clean there. Getting into turn one he got to my door. He could have hauled in there and gave me an elbow, but I moved up just a half a lane and luckily I got back around him. It was a hell of a race. I have to thank all of these great people for putting the Slocum 50 on."

"It was a lot of fun. It was a damn good race, I thought. It was awful warm out tonight. They had a lot of water on the track and that produced a great race track. We could run top or bottom," said Babb, who won the Slocum 50 in 2018. "You could make one good corner and the next one I would mess up. We got close, but just not close enough. (Pierce) got the job done."

Also winning feature races at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track were Cody Wehrle in 305 sprints and David Brandies in stock cars.

While Pierce was celebrating his big win, Tony Jackson, Jr., was lamenting his loss. The Lebanon, Missouri, veteran led the first 46 laps of the Lucas Oil MLRA late model race until his fuel pump went out, leaving him 15th with the dreaded DNF (did not finish). It was enough to bring tears to Jackson’s eyes.

"It just went out all at once. Unbelievable. Unbelievable," Jackson said. "The fuel pump went out. It always seems like it’s like that when you’re cruising up front, waiting for the challenge to come, just trying to save your tires. But four laps away from $10,000."

Jackson’s loss proved to be Pierce’s gain. While Babb briefly scooted in front of Pierce for the lead coming out of turn two on the Lap 46 restart, a bobble by Babb in the third and fourth turns gave Pierce just enough time, and room, to get back around him on the inside.

"I even forgot about that happening until somebody mentioned it there. I was trying to track (Jackson) down. I don’t think I would have got there by the very end," Pierce said. "I knew if I was in second I would have moved up like Babb did. The bottom started transitioning there right at the very end of the race. With the race being 50 laps, it worked out just that way. We had a hell of a race for the fans with the track changing. I didn’t want to change my line because I was doing so good there. I felt like I needed to. Sometimes you don’t go with your gut. It almost cost me because Babb was right there at the line."

"I felt like we had a really good car. I felt like both of us were pretty equal," Babb said. "In the middle of the race there, if I could have got through lapped traffic a little better, he never would have got in front of me. I had trouble with lapped cars and that cost me second place there. Then when Jackson fell out, I would have been leading. Anyway, that’s the way the ball bounces. I love racing and I love being here."

That set up the finish which had the huge crowd on its feet in a thunderous ovation which could be heard clear as a bell in the pits over the roar of the engines.

Pierce held his line in the middle of the track with a two-car lead heading into the final two turns.

Babb made one final charge, hitting his marks on the cushion, riding the momentum to pull almost even with Pierce.

But Pierce had just enough left to hang on by a nose.

"It’s a long way around up there. They had a heck of a cushion up there," Babb said. "The bottom was so sticky and it’s a lot shorter down there. It’s hard to beat the bottom. I had to go somewhere, try something to try to get around him."

"I was a little out of breath. I was hustling the car a little bit. The biggest thing was Babb. I knew he was breathing down my neck," Pierce said. "That’s really cool. My crew was asking me about this track because he’s never been here before. He was like, ‘Do you like it?’ I was like, ‘Well, my record here is pretty darn good.’ I have to say I like it. I told them it always gets pretty racey there toward the end and, heck, it did. It stayed really fast all night until halfway into the feature. It started slowing down a little bit. Then the track got super racey, just like I wanted it to. When I finally got the lead there I didn’t want it to be racey. That was way too close of a call. But it made a hell of a race."

Wehrle put some bad luck behind him to pick up his first win of the season in the 305 sprint car feature.

Wehrle got to the lead early and checked out from there, with Nathan Murders and Dan Keltner finishing second and third, respectively.

"It’s been a while since we’ve been here. It’s good to get back here and remember what it feels like having all the hard work pay off again," Wehrle said. "Rogers and Scott Bonar have been doing a lot of work on this car. He gave me the opportunity to drive this car this year for him. The first couple weeks of the year … he’s not used to the results we got the first couple races. Hopefully this will put us back on track to what this car and what this team are truly capable of."

Brandies took the lead from Jeremy Pundt midway through the 20-lap stock car feature and went on to win.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

LUCAS OIL MLRA LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.; 2. Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill.; 3.Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine; 4. Jeremiah Hurst, Duuque; 5. Chris Simpson, Oxford; 6. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, New Mexico; 7. Mike Spatola, Manhattam, Ill.; 8. Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon; Garrett Alberson, Shreveport, Louisiana; 10. Tim Manville, Highland, Ill. B-main winners — Brian Shirley (Chatham, Ill.) and Manville. Heat winners – Birkhofer, Tony Jackson, Jr. (Lebanon, Mo.), Babb and Pierce.

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Cody Wehrle, Burlington; 2. Nathan Murders, Burlington; 3. Dan Keltner, Wapello; 4. Nick Guernsey, Burlington; 5. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 6. Noah Samuel, Burlington; 7. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington; 8. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun; 9. Mason Campbell, New Berlin; 10. Travis Pence, Stronghurst, Ill. Heat winners — Campbell, Devon Rouse (Burlington) and Bergquist.

STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. David Brandies, Wilton; 2. Jason Cook, Mount Pleasant; 3. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson; 4. Abe Huls, Carthage, Ill.; 5. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington; 6. Shane Richardson, Wapello; 7. Les Blakely, Fairfield; 8. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, Ill.; 9. Robert Thompson, Colchester, Ill.; 10. Wayne Landheer, Thompson, Ill. Heat winners — Krogmeier and John Oliver, Jr. (Danville).