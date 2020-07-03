While districts continue to plan for a safe “return to learn” this fall after the coronavirus pandemic cut in-person schooling short in the spring, a mother’s online petition urging schools to return to in-person education has surpassed 500 signatures.

Betsy Waite, the mother of an Ames High senior and Gilbert High sophomore, created the petition to catch a glimpse of how many local and statewide parents shared her opinions about students going back to schools.

“There was probably seven to 10 of us discussing how we wanted our kids to go back,” Waite said, “and they would say, ‘Well my friend is the same way in Webster City,’ or ‘My friend is the same way in Ankeny.”

In a week, over 500 signatures were added to her “Send the kids back to school in August” petition, which puts emphasis on the importance of face-to-face interactions with peers and with teachers.

School districts across Iowa on Wednesday submitted “return to learn” plans which outline options for reopening this fall.

The Gilbert school district sought feedback from parents and students in grades 3-12 regarding returning in the fall.

According to online survey results, 49.1% of Gilbert parents are in favor of sending children back to school if the district has “the same social distancing requirements in August as we do now,” whereas 41.5% of Gilbert parents are undecided and 9.4% said they would keep their children home.

Regarding student transportation, 52.6% of Gilbert parents responded they would feel comfortable sending their children on a school bus, and 47.4% said they would not.

The district has outlined three potential models for learning: with buildings at full capacity, remote learning, and a hybrid system that combines on-site and online learning.

“Our intention is to be at school,” the Gilbert plan reads. “We will use the guidance given at the time school begins to know what model we will be in.”

Gilbert staff will be “required to wear face coverings when they are unable to social distance,” while students will be highly encouraged to wear them, according to the plan. The district will also use social distancing, hand sanitizer and plexiglass barriers as additional precautions.

The Ames school district shared an overview of its plan with board members during Monday’s virtual meeting, which included the district’s decision to require face coverings for all staff and students upon an in-person return in the fall. The district also identified possible delivery models to move between, depending on guidance, including a full return option, a remote learning option, a hybrid “AABB” option, and a hybrid option for families who are seeking other opportunities such as homeschooling.

In Boone, school board officials approved the district’s return to learn plan on Monday and unveiled the school’s decision to not require face coverings at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

In an online post published Tuesday, the Nevada school district informed families the plan would be shared in upcoming weeks.

Caroline Waite, whose mother started the online petition, is an incoming senior at Ames High, and hopes her senior year will take place in person this fall.

“I personally want to go back, and I know a lot of my friends do too,” Waite said. “I’m close with a lot of the seniors and they would tell me how devastating it was that they couldn’t go back to school and they miss out on so many of these opportunities and I don’t want that to happen for my senior class because I know – especially for seniors this year – they’re going to want to go back to school and live their last year normally (like) what everyone gets to.

“I know no one is going to want to go through what these seniors have.”