A sign on the front door of Grandpa’s Homemade Ice Cream shop at 600 S. Roosevelt Ave. says it all: "RJC—RIP."

Robert J. Cook of Burlington — Bob to friends and family — died June 24 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington. A celebration of life for Cook was held July 1 at Lunning Chapel, Jared McAfee officiating. Military rites were conducted by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Cook was born June 7, 1949 in Keokuk, the son of Jack Christy and Mary Jane (Gray) Cook.

Cook graduated in 1967 from Revere High School in Revere, Missouri, and joined the U.S. Navy the following year, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Gwen Elizabeth Stancil in 1969 in Pensacola, Florida, and they had three children: Robbie (Becky) Cook of Burlington; Amy (Jeff) Eggar of Iowa Falls and Jason Cook of Burlington; they in turn gave their parents nine grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kelly, Abby, Allison, Karly, Aidan, Jack, Sage, and Kale.

Cook's two sisters, Linda Heinze and Leta Cary, are alive today but their two brothers, Roger and Rick, are gone.

Cook began his work career at Witte Drug, and when co-workers Newt Colburn and Chuck Siekman started up Camera Land on Jefferson Street and Cook opened PhotoVision in Fairway Center, over time adding film processing, U.S. Cellular and satellite TV.

"Bob Cook was a great guy," former Cameraland employee Ken Moehn said.

In recent years, Cook was best-known for his ice cream, but the business wasn't named after Cook's grandfather: Cook's grandkids asked him to name it after their own grandfather — him.

"If it was any fresher it would still be in the cow!" Cook said of his tasty treats in 2017.

Cook opened his ice cream parlor in 2010 in the building that housed his PhotoVision business for 17 years.

"What could be more fun than ice cream?" he wondered when he closed the photography shop.

Like many Geminis, Cook was multi-talented and his photography background came into play with the ice cream: A poster on the entryway door offered customers Cook's video transfer talents: converting home movies, slides and photos to digital format on DVD.

It's no surprise Cook won a Reader's Choice "Best of S.E. Iowa" poll in 2017: Cook focused on quality.

"You can't buy decent ice cream," he said. "It's not ice cream anymore — too many chemicals."

He didn't use salt and ice: He had an electric ice cream maker and used all liquid ingredients, making batches of five quarts, up to 35 batches in a run.

"I use the highest quality ingredients I can buy," Cook said. He got his vanilla, a special blend, from Madagascar. When he opened Grandpa's it sold for $52 per quart; in 2017 it had soared to $577.

Visitors from 17 foreign countries and every major city in the U.S. concurred: "Grandpa's ice cream is the best."

Cook's hobbies included carpentry, reading and, of course, photography. He was fond of traveling, telling stories and taking his family to the ocean. He was also into hot air ballooning, winning first place in the 1985 Burlington Classic Pro Balloon Rally.

HIs favorite beverage was Mountain Dew, but did he make ice cream floats with it?

"Nope, root beer," his daughter Amy Eggar said. "He loved them."

Eggar and her daughter Abby Richards and niece Karly Cook gathered together on a telephone call prior to the funeral service.

"He deserves the greatest sendoff ever," Amy said.

She said that she had to quarantine because of her father.

"My dad would never survive this," she said of the COVID-19 virus.

Cook died of heart failure.

"He had a lot of complications with his heart after radiation therapy for cancer back in 2012," Amy said. "The radiation destroyed his heart."

"The cancer didn't get him; he fought that like a champion," Karly said.

The three women said Cook was a good storyteller and would sometimes spoof them.

"We were in Florida a few months ago and he was reading a book," Abby said. "He didn't like the ending — it ticked him off — so he tossed the book off the balcony. But it was all in humor."

It was good to hear them laugh at the memory.

"He's a good storyteller ... and a good actor," Abby said.

Karly worked with Cook at Grandpa's; she said Cook never slowed down; he was always at the store with the excuse that, "I'm just here supervising."

"One time i caught him in his office rearranging it because he wanted something to do," she said. "He worked so hard."

"He would never be sitting down when he was supposed to be," Amy said. "The girls would be at the register of the drive-thru and next thing you know, there was Grandpa, serving up the ice cream behind them," Amy said.

"He worked all the way up to the day he needed to go to the hospital," Karly said. "Two weeks before we lost him."

"He was out painting decks, one of the projects he was determined to get done," Amy said. "There's a half-painted deck out there my nephew Jack says he has to finish."

"We all have hundreds of stories, but right now it's tough," Abby said. "Anyone who knows him could probably tell you a story. He sat down and talked to everybody that came in. It didn't matter if you knew him or not. He loved his business."

Inurnment for Bob Cook will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial has been established for Hope Lodge at Mayo Clinic.

DVDs of the service will be available through Lunning Chapel at LunningChapel.com or call (319) 752-2771.