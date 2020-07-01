A press release from 2nd Chief Deputy Adam Infante, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, said Dallas County Deputies were dispatched to the Dallas County Hospital to take an assault call around 8:34 p.m. on March 2, 2020. When deputies arrived they spoke with a victim who was severely injured in the face/head area. The victim and witnesses identified a possible suspect of Michael Godwin, 31, of Perry.

Detectives from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office conducted dozens of interviews, collected several pieces of evidence, and executed multiple search warrants. It was discovered from the investigation that Godwin had struck the victim in the face and head area with a metal jack handle causing serious injuries to the victim.

After lab results were received, Godwin was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony and willful injury-causing serious injury, a Class C felony.

Godwin was arrested on July 1, 2020 and is in the Dallas County Jail.