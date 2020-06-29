Waukee High School held the 102nd annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 27.

Though this year's ceremony looked a little different. The ceremony was pushed back a month because of COVID-19. An outdoor ceremony was held on the football field, with chairs spaced out six feet apart.

While the ceremony looked different, the Class of 2020 was still recognized, diplomas were still handed out and caps were still thrown.

