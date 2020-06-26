After closing due to the impact of COVID-19, Uplift Fitness Studio located in Grimes reopened its doors this past month. The studio, which is locally owned, offers a variety of group workout classes, including Yoga, Zumba and Cardio Fit, to name a few.

Prior to reopening, the fitness center not only did a thorough cleaning but also installed additional equipment around the studio in order to help keep students more spread out. The fitness center, then, asked students to not touch equipment they wouldn’t be using, to place used equipment at the front of the room after class for instructors to disinfect, and to leave the studio promptly following a class in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Working out doesn’t just improve your physical heath, but your mental health too. And we all need a little more of that these days,” Katie Crow, Uplift Fitness Studio Owner said. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of communities like ours. Small business owners like me have been working tirelessly during business closure to keep up with the changing times, and to make sure that our businesses will be able to open to the public when it’s time.”

Although Uplift Fitness Studio has reopened its doors for in-studio classes, the fitness center has also continued to offer live online classes for students that need or want to continue working out from home. At the time of reopening, Crow said that it would be hard to determine when and how the studio will be able to operate at its full capacity. She also said that they are looking forward to getting to see students in person again and not just online.

“As a small business owner, I’m confident that the Grimes community will help support all small businesses so that we can all stay in the community,” Crow said, “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to open our doors again. We are doing everything we can to keep our staff and students safe.”