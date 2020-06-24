Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will reopen July 1 after the coronavirus shutdown for browsing and checkout of materials, while still offering curbside service and limited computer use.

Current Services

Starting July 1, visitors can, for 30 minutes, browse and check out materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library is closed July 4. To promote distancing, visitors may be asked to wait outside.Public computer access is limited to six computers for one 60-minute session a day. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call (319) 753-1647.Curbside Library material checkout will continue to be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday. To request items through the online catalog, use the Library2Go form at www.burlington.lib.ia.us, or call the library at (319) 753-1647.To send a print job without entering the building, use the Princh app (Printer ID: 101799), then call the Reference Desk at (319) 753-1647. Email print requests to iowabpl@gmail.com. Staff will take printed items curbside for pickup. Allow one hour for this service.The Digital Library of downloadable ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines, streaming movies and music, and searchable databases is available 24/7 through the Click.Learn.Play tab at www.burlington.lib.ia.us.Classes and events are all virtual through July. Summer reading incentive programs are all virtual through the ReadSquared app. Prize pick up for summer reading will be in August.Other services include copying, faxing, printing, scanning, interlibrary loan, materials requests, and opening new library accounts.

Services currently not available include meeting room use, laptop checkout, newspaper access and in-person tech support. Seating is limited to computer stations only. All high touch items, such as toys, puppets, tablets, and games, have been removed temporarily.