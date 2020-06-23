The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 11 COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,082. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 8,321 individuals tested with 1,082 positive cases, 693 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 455 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday. An additional three deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 26,346 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 264,269 individuals tested, 16,432 recovering and 688 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.