Now is time to register for the upcoming Peru State Football Booster Club Golf Tournament, which will be held Friday, July 31. The tournament will be held at the Auburn Country Club. Don't wait to register as this tournament fills quickly!



The schedule for the day includes registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. for the four-person scramble. A dinner will follow the 18-hole event. The cost is $300 for a team of four. If a cart is needed, a $20 fee will be assessed. There is a 22-team limit. Mulligans will be available for purchase.



A light lunch will be available from the Country Club.



This is a fun tournament where those interested in Bobcat athletics can come, socialize, and help support the Football Booster Club. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Peru State Bobcat football program. There will be a raffle and a silent auction as part of the event.



Hole sponsorships are available for $100 or $50 for a half-hole sign. In addition, the Booster Club is seeking raffle prizes and silent auction items.



Over the past ten years, the Booster Club has provided over $800,000, primarily supporting the Bobcat football program with various items needed which are not supported by their state budget.



Membership information for the Booster Club is available at https://bit.ly/3d8rE7n. An online payment version is available through the Peru State Foundation at https://pscgiving.org/booster/ or you can print off a form and mail it with a check.



For more information about the tournament or membership, please contact Mike Gerdes by email at mgerdes@auburnstatebank.com.