Like father, like son.

Chris Chiprez was an all-conference and all-district baseball player during his high school days at Notre Dame.

His son, Nikes senior first baseman Drew Chiprez, is following in his father’s footsteps.

With Father’s Day just six days away, Drew Chiprez gave his father, who coaches the Nikes, an early gift.

Drew Chiprez went 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run and drove in five runs to lead the Nikes to a 17-1, four-inning SEI Superconference South Division win over rival West Burlington in the season opener on Monday night at Winegard Field.

"That was a great season opener," Drew Chiprez said. "As a team we’ve done all we could, working as hard as we could. It finally paid off."

"I was pleasantly surprised. I think the whole coaching staff was. With the two weeks trying to get ready … it’s tough for every team, not just us. Obviously you have that concern in the back of your mind," Chris Chiprez said. "We’ve been hitting the ball OK in BP (batting practice), but tonight these guys came out and really swung the bats. I am proud of every single one of them."

The Nikes pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of four West Burlington errors, scoring five runs in each of the third and fourth innings to end the game on the mercy rule.

It was a big night for Notre Dame, a much-needed boost of confidence after last year’s season-ending loss to Pekin in districts.

The Nikes pounded out 11 hits and all nine starters reached base at least once.

Junior Brady Oleson had a pair of hits and drove in six runs, three on a game-endiing bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Skerik was masterful on the mound, hurling 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball and driving in a pair of runs at the plate.

Senior Nick Skerik was sharp on the mound, striking out six, walking just two and allowing just one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

"We needed to come out with a bang, beat West Burlington, get on a roll and get ready for district play. It was a game that we needed to win and get our heads right," Skerik said. "I was really worried about not having a senior season. Now that we get to have a senior season, it’s everything. We have to give it all."

"He was really efficient. He ended up with six strikeouts. He started off ahead on 75 percent of the hitters he faced. I think he threw 37 strikes and 22 balls. We were really impressed with his start tonight," Chris Chiprez said of Skerik.

West Burlington dealt with a case of opening-day jitters. Playing without all-district senior Dreyton LaVeine, who is out for the season with a broken wrist, the Falcons struggled. Starting pitcher Hayden Vandenberg struggled with his control and was relieved by Ty Hill before recording an out.

The Falcons were also plagued by four errors, but head coach Pat McKasson and assistant coach Tim Gall were pleased with what they saw in the postgame huddle.

"That was a rough first inning. We’ve got to make the routine plays. We’ve been preaching that. They made routine plays and we didn’t," McKasson said. "I was very happy after the game. When I went out there to right field, you could tell we lost. Last year we didn’t have that. I really think that’s going to be the difference between this year and last year. These kids know what they did wrong. We didn’t have to explain. They know."

The Nikes struck for four runs in the opening frame, sparked by a two-run single by Drew Chiprez.

Skerik, Chiprez and Trenton Blythe each drove in a run in the second inning to make it a 7-0 game.

West Burlington got its only hit and run of the night in the third inning. Jace Figuero and Brady Diewold drew walks to open the inning and, one out later, Kaleb Allen singled home Figueroa.

Notre Dame responded with consecutive five spots. In the third, Skerik singled in Carson Chiprez and Drew Chiprez followed with a home run down the left-field line. Oleson later doubled in a pair of runs.

Oleson ended it with a bases-clearing double to right field in the fourth inning.

"It starts with your senior leaders. The last couple years you could tell the stress they were under. This year they realize they are fortunate to have a season and said, ‘Hey, let’s just go out and have fun. It’s our senior year.’ I think they also have a lot of confidence. That helps quite a bit, too," Chris Chiprez said. "Three of them have been starters since eighth grade. We got a great addition with Mitch (Brent) and Kaden Westlake came over and obviously Jeron Conner. He’s been a great asset for the program. These are guys that have played in travel ball all the way up. They’ve played competitive ball. They love, eat, sleep and drink the game. I’ve been impressed with them. They are all leaders."

For Drew and Chris Chiprez, it was a big beginning to what they hope will be a special final year together on the baseball diamond.

"Its amazing. My Dad played here as a high schooler. I’m glad, with the pandemic, we get to play and have a final season. We’ve been waiting for this for a whole year, ever since last year’s rough loss to Pekin. We’ve wanted to come back and have a good season," Drew Chiprez said. "He’s been telling me that he was a good ball player. I’ve always strived to get information from him and take the next step."

"He had a great night tonight. He actually twisted his ankle a couple nights ago during warmups. He had a kid step on his ankle. He is ankle ballooned up a couple nights ago and he was having a hard time walking on it. He's been hitting the ball really well in practice," Chris Chiprez said of his oldest child. "It's bittersweet. Luckily for my wife and I, we know he's going to go on and play college ball (at SCC). But I've been his coach every since three-year old tee ball. I've been his coach at every single step and every level. It was emotional during the national anthem tonight thinking about that. It's something I'm going to miss. It's one of those things you know is going to come to an end at some point. I'm going to cherish every game this year."

West Burlington;001;0;—;1;1;4

Notre Dame;435;5;—;17;11;0

WP — Nick Skerik (1-0). LP — Hayden Vandenberg (0-1). Leading hitters — Notre Dame: Drew Chiprez 3-3, Skerik 2-3, Brady Oleson 2-4. 2B — Chiprez, Trenton Blythe (ND). HR — Chiprez. RBI — West Burlington: Kaleb Allen 1; Notre Dame: Oleson 6, Chiprez 5, Skerik 2, Blythe 1, Mitchell Brent 1, Kaden Westlake 1.

Records: West Burlington 0-1 overall (0-1 SEI Superconference South Division); Notre Dame 1-0 (1-0).