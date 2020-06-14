It was time to get creative for the Lions Club of Grimes.

After restrictions created in light of the coronavirus, how the group would raise money for its causes and charities was left in question. The biggest source of donations has traditionally come from a charity breakfast, but in the wake of social distancing measures, that fundraising source was axed. As was the funds that would come through at Christmas as their supplier for trees had stopped operating this year.

The new idea comes from the Adel Lions Club: Provide removable flags for holidays throughout the year. The Grimes group began with Memorial Day and was making a batch of a hundred flags for Flag Day, with even more hopes to keep expanding come the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

With the help of the Adel club to work out the logistics of the project, a group of a dozen Grimes members came together June 6 to get ready for Flag Day the following week, on June 14.

For $30 for five holidays throughout the year, the group provides houses with American flags that are easily “planted” in the yards (or near the mailbox) of families to celebrate five holidays. The service includes placing a pipe to hold the flag, and once the flag is removed, the pipe is perfectly hidden and covered with a cap.

“We have several charities that we support, and we really try to support the booster club at the high school. Right now we give four $500 scholarships to a graduating senior each year. We would really like to up that if this project takes off,” organizer Addie Vance said. “The Lions Club really deals with vision and hearing so we have several camps for some of those things.”

With the large support in a short time for Flag Day, Vance said she hopes to see even more growth come for July.

The Grimes Lions Club posted on Facebook encouraging people to sign up online by June 19 to have a flag placed for the Fourth of July.