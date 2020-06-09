WAUKEE – Despite the need to cancel much of Waukee’s Independence Day Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department will still offer the popular fireworks show and a new skydiver demonstration on Saturday, July 4.

The carnival, parade, live music, food vendors and Movie in the Park will not go on as planned for 2020. However, the City is still able to offer an exciting appearance from the Des Moines Skydivers. Professional skydivers will jump from an airplane and land in Centennial Park at 8 p.m. People can come for the skydivers and stay for the fireworks! The popular fireworks display will be held at Centennial Park shortly after dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m.

Social distancing signs will be present within Centennial Park during both activities. Visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicles or to find a spot to sit within the park that is at least six feet from any other group.

Visit www.Waukee.org/july for more information.