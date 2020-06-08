Looking for a way your child can be involved in a summer reading program any time, any place? Nebraska 4-H has you covered. Nebraska 4-H is offering 4-H STEM Reading Connections virtually, said Sarah Purcell, Extension Educator.

New this year, Nebraska 4-H has created a series of four interactive videos that coincide with this year’s summer reading theme, Imagine Your Story. These videos are created with youth grades K-6th in mind and each have fun myth buster twists. Each lesson has a featured story that is read for added convenience. Book recommendations are highlighted to keep your avid readers engaged between lessons.

The 4-H STEM Reading Connections videos are hands-on and interactive. A list of simple supplies found around the house accompany each of the lessons so youth can be engaged and learn right along with the presenter. Featured videos include:

Germs, Germs Everywhere

Learning Child Nebraska Extension Educator Sarah Roberts highlights the many myths surrounding germs. Are any of them actually true? In this video, youth will learn about the different types of germs and the importance of good hygiene as they investigate real germs.

Spider: Myths vs. Facts

4-H Youth Development Nebraska Extension Educator Chandra Giles explains that many early cultures have some kind of spider myth or legend. In this video, youth will explore the scientific process to create their own insects and spiders.

Bust Your Breakfast

Food, Nutrition, and Health Nebraska Extension Educator Ann Fenton challenges you to think critically about what is in your breakfast. During this video, youth will bust some common breakfast myths and test their knowledge about vitamins and minerals.

The Truth about Weather

4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Jennifer Hansen shares that many of us have heard myths about the weather but question whether they are true. During this video, youth will explore three different weather related myths using experiments.

Access to these free videos can be found at https://go.unl.edu/srplaylist, said Purcell. Simply visit the website, select the video you want to view, and enjoy!

The 4-H STEM Reading Connections program is designed to support literacy development, encourage curiosity through STEM, and spark an interest in 4-H.

Sarah Purcell is a Nebraska Extension Educator for Otoe County and Southeast Nebraska. She can be reached at 402-269-2301 or via email at spurcell2@unl.edu.