DES MOINES - Test Iowa will further expand access to COVID-19 testing with new sites opening this week, including one in Dallas County to better serve the Des Moines metro area, and four clinic sites in rural communities.

The Dallas County drive-thru site opens on Monday, June 8 from 12 to 6 p.m., and is located in Waukee at South Middle School, 2350 SE LA Grant Parkway. Individuals must complete the assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment online to be tested.

Additionally, four clinic sites will serve Page, Union, Carroll and Crawford counties. Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

The new clinic sites include:Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens Mon., June 8Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens Wed., June 10Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens Wed., June 10

Individuals who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive up test site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.