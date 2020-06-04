As bars across the Dallas County area prepare to reopen, many establishments have altered their operations and summer entertainment in order to continue to keep both customers and staff safe.

Food Depot Bar and Grill, for example, originally opened in Grimes back in 2012 with just a grocery store and meat counter before expanding to include the restaurant side. Today, the bar and grill also includes an event and party room that would normally seat around 100 people. Since its reopening, the establishment has not only reduced their capacity to 50 percent but has also decided to have waitresses wear masks and gloves.

Owner Tonya Newel said that the bar and grill is looking forward to seeing all of their customers and that they are prepared, staffed, and ready for when the time comes that they can open at normal capacity.

“We are definitely taking all precautions to keep all our staff and customers safe and healthy,” Newel said. “We have had overwhelming amount of support with the to-go orders, tips and sharing of all the updates.”

Keasey’s Hideaway Lounge located in Adel is also looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces while adjusting to a new normal. Laura Keasey said that they originally purchased the bar because they wanted to try something new after many years working in the restaurant industry. Since closing back in March, the owners have not only had the opportunity to paint but have also done a lot of work on the establishment.

“Customers can expect a relaxing environment where we frequently sanitize and promote social distancing while socializing,” Keasey said. “This is a small community. We stick together and help one another during this tough time with everyone facing not only struggles we have as a community but personal struggles as well.”

Kenny’s Garage located in Waukee, on the other hand, has held back on improvements, with the exception of the reconstruction of their live music stage, in order to help save during the time of COVID-19. Jamie Spores of Kenny’s Garage said that they are looking forward to just getting back to some form of normalcy. He said that everyone at the bar loves their job and misses all of their regular customers.

“I really feel that the tight-knit community of Waukee has been very supportive during the shutdown and has been very understanding and cooperative with the new rules and recommendations. Our goal in reopening is trying to protect everyone who comes in to Kenny’s and give them a safe environment to have fun and drink with their friends,” Spores said.

In addition, many establishments such as Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar located in Grimes have had to alter their summer lineup due to the impact of the coronavirus. The bar had originally planned a series of live entertainment but says that now after the impact of COVID-19, it’s difficult to say what the summer will bring.

The bar and entertainment venue, which is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, including their outdoor patio, has, instead, recently added some frozen and slushy style drinks to their menu. Owner Richard Andraschko said that one of the things they are looking forward to about reopening is having customers come in and have a great time.

“We miss our happy customers,” Andraschko said. “We have had a lot of community support and we truly appreciate that. If it isn’t for community support, we would cease to exist.”