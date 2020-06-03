After a four year absence, the Democrats of the 44th district missed Tom Courtney and voted for him to represent them once again in the November election.

Four years ago Courtney, who served in the Iowa Senate for 14 years, lost the race for reelection to Sen. Tom Greene, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Des Moines County democrats looked for a familiar face in Courtney as their nominee winning the primary by a large margin

"I worked hard, raised money and made a lot of phone calls,“ he told The Hawk Eye not long after his race had been called.

Courtney, a Burlington School Board member, faced two opponents in the primary race. Those opponents were former Hawk Eye Business Editor Rex Troute and farmer Kevin Warth. However, 3,527 Democrats, 73% voted for Courtney. Troute and Warth recieved 572 and 767 votes respectively.

Prior to serving in the state senate, Courtney was an employee at the Case plant in Burlington. Courtney said he is a champion of workers rights and he was critical of the 2017 move that removed many bargaining rights from public employees.

"My platform has not changed. It has always been jobs, education and healthcare,“ he said

Now that Courtney has won the Democratic nomination, he will face off against Republican Challenger Tim Goodwin in the November election. Goodwin also faced a primary Challenger and won that race with 71% of the vote.

Courtney, a veteran of the political scene, said this campaign was like none he had ever faced before. He said that usually campaigns focus on face to face contact with the voters, however Courtney said he made most of his voter contacts through the phone. He doesn’t expect this will change in November.

“It is going to be a very different election,” he said.