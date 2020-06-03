Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., announces the “NC Community School Focus” as the topic for the Wednesday, June 10, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Mark Fritch, new NCPS superintendent and Curt Feilmeier, Lourdes Central Catholic principal.

They will introduce the new teachers, the new activities director at Lourdes, and talk about some of the changes that will have to be implemented this year in the schools.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Hot Topics this month will be done via the Zoom platform with an interactive Q and A because of social distancing rules in place because of Covid-19.

Call the NCTC office at 402-873-6654 for details on joining this month’s Zoom meeting.