After considerable discussion, and in consultation with the City of Adel and the Governor of Iowa, the Adel Partners Chamber Board has decided to cancel the annual Sweet Corn Festival planned for Aug. 8, 2020.

With the expectation that substantial community spread of COVID-19 would still be occurring in August, it would be difficult to provide adequate social distancing for the approximately 10,000 visitors that line up for the parade, visit vendor booths and food trucks and enjoy free sweet corn. The Board also needed to focus on the health and safety of the over 250 volunteers that make the event successful.

Commemorative T-shirts will still be available for purchase and the Sweet Corn 5K race will transition to a virtual event. Additional information can be found on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival and the Adel Sweet Corn 5K Facebook pages.

The Adel Partners Chamber Board looks forward to next year's event, scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021.