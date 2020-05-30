Burlington High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony is set to take place Sunday, and it will be unlike any other the school has put on.

Graduates, dressed in cap and gown (or not, depending on their preference), will sit alongside family members in their homes, rather than with their classmates at Bracewell Stadium. In place of the stage will be a screen, displaying a slideshow of graduates’ photos and accomplishments, as well as speeches from Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen, valedictorian Katie Kanaan, salutatorian Peighton Davis and school board president Dean Vickstrom.

The virtual commencement ceremony, set to air at 3 p.m. Sunday via the district’s YouTube channel, was put together by both school staff and students.

Students submitted photos of themselves to be included in the slides, while district administrators and staff put it all together into one video. BHS Principal David Keane said not all students submitted photos, so the school instead used ones they had on file to create the slides.

The district had been working with two companies to create the virtual commencement ceremony, but neither company was willing to put it together quite the way Keane had envisioned, so he and others at BHS took it upon themselves.

"We’re no Steven Spielberg," Keane said Friday while uploading the video, admitting there was a learning curve. "But it’s pretty cool."

While an in-person commencement ceremony remains possible, Keane and graduating seniors wanted to make sure all students in the graduating class could be honored. Nearly a dozen 2020 BHS grads will depart for military service in early June and will not be back for a postponed ceremony.

"We certainly didn’t end the year the way any of us thought or hoped we would," Keane said before congratulating the departing seniors on a job well done. "They’ve accomplished great things over their four years in high school and I foresee them continuing to do great things in the future."

Students already have received their diplomas, caps, gowns and yard signs displaying their senior photos that the district ordered for them.

Meanwhile, businesses in downtown Burlington are doing their part to honor this year’s graduation class with decorated storefronts, displaying photos of this year’s seniors, as well as seniors past, in their windows along with messages of congratulations.

Seniors are invited to bring their senior photos to stores to be put on display, as well as take selfies of themselves in cap and gown in front of the storefronts and post them to the Downtown Burlington Celebrates the Class of 2020 Facebook page.

"Since the graduating seniors can’t have the ceremony like they would have, downtown business owners are wanting to do what they can to commemorate them," Emily Pattee, program coordinator for the Greater Burlington Partnership.

Pattee said some business owners have put up their own senior photos from "back in the day," while others have set up photo booths inside their businesses so graduates can get their photo taken in their cap and gown.

The event goes until June 6.