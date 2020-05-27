COVID-19 continues to impact the community. The impact has extended to the Perry Farmers Market.

Perry Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said the farmers market will be delayed until Thursday, July 2. She added that the market was delayed out of an abundance of caution.

“While farmers markets across the state are able to happen, at this time locally it just does not make a lot of sense as far as public safety and the health and wellbeing of our vendors and our shoppers and our volunteers,” Pasutti said.

The Perry Farmers Market is typically held at Josh Davis Memorial Plaza and runs May through September. With the market being held on city property, Pasutti said they were advised to not hold the market right now.

Pasutti presented various options to the vendors in terms of when, how to hold a market. One of the options would have been to have more of a pre-order drive-thru market.

“I did have a virtual meeting with our vendors to kind of share what we can do and through that discussion it made more sense to hold off until July,” Pasutti said.

Another factor that went into delaying the market was the fact that a lot of produce won’t be readily available until later in the season as well.

“We were really looking to the vendors to help gauge as far as timing goes, what their needs were in terms of having a market and having that income and getting that produce out there,” Pasutti said.

She added that the decision came down to the vendors.

“Giving the options to the vendors, it was pretty unanimous of ‘why rush into it, let’s hold off a little bit longer.’ It was really their decision to wait until July,” Pasutti said.

The delay also gives the volunteers and vendors time to work on a plan for what the farmers market will look like when it returns in July. Restrictions and recommendations have been given by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health for markets.

“This way it gives a little bit more time to implement some of those updates and changes,” Pasutti said. “The vendors felt most comfortable with that just with the case counts in Dallas County and Perry specifically, there’s just a little extra caution to consider.”

Some of those restrictions include the amount of people who can safely gather, keeping booths further away to promote social distancing and more.

Other restrictions include allowing only food vendors and not allowing live music or kids activities. Losing the craft vendors also hurts the market’s numbers and amount of products available to the public.

“That part kind of makes it tricky too because we’ve been working hard for the last couple years to build it up to be a go-to activity so this really changes things overall,” Pasutti said.

While Pasutti was looking forward to continuing to grow the market, the “priority of health and safety of everyone involved” was the main focus in delaying the market.

One thing the Perry Farmers Market is planning, she said, is looking at highlighting the various vendors. Some vendors may be able to offer produce or bread or other items to customers through pre-orders.

“That’s something we’re exploring, how can we promote our vendors? That will hopefully get us through June and we’ll be able to have it in July,” Pasutti said of the market.

Though she knows that COVID-19 continues to impact the area.

“We’ll evaluate that as the month goes on and hopefully everyone is doing their part to stop the spread and we can plan for that July date,” Pasutti said.