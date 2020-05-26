Iowa hiker dies after fall along trail in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Iowa authorities are investigating the death of a hiker in Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that 32-year-old Brian Jungen, of Coralville, died Friday after a fall.

Officials said a group of four hikers found Jungen on the Cedar Cliff Trail with several cuts to his head. Jungen was able to speak to the hikers before he blacked out.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to locate Jungen's pulse, and he was pronounced dead.

Police: Teen shot at Des Moines home dies from wounds

DES MOINES — A teen who was shot in the neck at a home over the weekend has died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in a home just north of the city's downtown, the Des Moines Register reported. Ishmael Muhammad, 17, was shot just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

People in the house where Muhammad was shot initially told officers Muhammad had shown up with a gunshot wound, police said. But investigators determined that a small group of teens that included Muhammad were in a house when a handgun was accidentally fired and hit Muhammad. A 16-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, carrying weapons and interference with official acts, police said.

Muhammad was student at Scavo High School, Des Moines Public Schools officials said.

Illinois grants to help expand broadband, digital access

SPRINGFIELD — A new state grant program will provide communities with money and expertise to expand broadband capacity and improve digital access as more people work, shop and go to school online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $150,000 Illinois Connected Communities grant program will provide grants of up to $15,000, on a competitive basis.

"Without a question, there's never been a more important time to improve digital access in our state," said Erin Guthrie, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which is administering the program. Guthrie said expanded digital access will improve people's lives and "play a major role in jump starting our economy."

The program is part of a partnership between the Illinois Office of Broadband and the Evanston-based Benton Institute for Broadband and Society. The money may be used for community planning and capacity building, and experts from the Benton Institute will provide consultations and best practices for grantees.

The application deadline is June 12.