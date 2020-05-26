JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ratcheted back further restrictions on Tuesday, allowing casinos and amusement parks to reopen next week and easing additional safeguards on bars and restaurants.

Reynolds said Tuesday at her daily coronavirus briefing casinos and gaming facilities, amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades can all reopen next Monday, with the caveat they keep operating capacity to 50 percent and follow social distancing and public health guidelines.

Additionally, speedways and racetracks can have fans in attendance and outdoor performance venues can hold live events starting Monday, with social distancing and public health guidelines in place.

Reynolds also OK'd these activities to begin next Monday:

Social community, sports, recreational, leisure, gatherings of more than 10. Groups and individuals attending must maintain six feet social distancing and venues can only hold 50 percent capacity or level needed to allow adequate social distancing.

Permits practices, games and competitions in youth and adult events such as baseball, softball, running, biking, tennis, swimming. Those also must following social distancing and public health hygiene guidelines.

On Thursday, the state will allow bars, distilleries, wineries and social and fraternal clubs to reopen, Reynolds announced last week. On Tuesday, she said the state will now allow live bands and musical performances at restaurants and bars with appropriate social distancing and public health guidelines in place.

Reynolds said Tuesday that the state's existing disaster emergency proclamation will be extended through June 25.

