Reliable information and accurate data is more essential than ever in uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa State University Department of Economics Chair Joshua Rosenbloom hopes that a new webpage developed by a team of Iowa State University economists and researchers, that tracks the pandemic’s global, regional and local impact on Iowa’s economic, agricultural and business sectors can help keep local policymakers, farmers and everyday Iowans informed.

“The challenge with a lot of the data that is coming out [is] that it’s like looking at a rearview data, so it comes with a bit of a lag,” said Rosenbloom to the Tribune on Wednesday. “Some data may not be specific to Iowa, or certain unemployment figures may only account for the past month instead of the past week, so it can create challenges for people who need to make decisions on their business or where to buy groceries.”

The webpage titled “COVID-19 Pandemic: Research and Resources” is a joint development effort by the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development and the Department of Economics at ISU, and provides weekly updates on state unemployment filings and claims, a community mobility map that highlights the percent change in visits to places like grocery stores and parks as they reopen, and monitors recent trends in Iowa’s corn, soybean, ethanol and beef markets.

John Crespi, who led the creation of the web hub with Rosenbloom, and is the director of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, highlighted the site’s interactive maps and graphs that estimate total losses to Iowa’s corn, soybean and ethanol markets due to COVID-19.

Entering Thursday, data from the site estimates that Iowa’s corn, soybean and ethanol market has lost an estimated $3.9 million due to the coronavirus. Year-end projections estimate Iowa’s corn market to lose roughly $986 million, soybean to lose $281 million and ethanol market to lose $2.6 million.

“We thought it was a good idea to have a centralized site for Iowa-specific coronavirus,” Crespi said. “[The website] is a combination of our own research and other state-wide research.”

“For our farmers, being able to see monthly average price values in the beef and pork markets and the global impact the virus has on production can help give them useful information and see how they will be affected by this on a day-to-day basis.”

Crespi said in the coming weeks the website could start including information on other markets in the state such as oil and seed markets.

Over the past few days, reports have circulated that state health department officials in Georgia and Florida may have manipulated coronavirus data in their efforts to reopen the economy. Crespi said reliable information is a must as Iowa begins its own process of reopening the state.

All of the data on the site is from a trusted and reliable source, Crespi said, and any information posted that is found to be misleading or incorrect will be removed.

“I don’t know anyone who wants to consume manipulated data,” Crespi said. “To that end, we are diligent in making sure that we aren’t posting skewed data or unreliable figures because we want this site to be helpful in the wake of this pandemic.”

The webpage’s community mobility report provides a color-coded map that shows county-by-county traffic to grocery stores, retail shops, workplaces, and residential properties.

Since the month of March, when the Story County put shutdown measures in place, visits to the workplaces have dipped 49 percent, trips to the grocery store have fluctuated between a 5 percent increase and a 6 percent decrease in May.

Rosenbloom believes the site is a good first start to what he believes is an important project for Iowans not just financially, but for their daily social lives.

“I think it is a very good start to an important project,” Rosenbloom said. “The effects of COVID-19 aren’t just financial, they are also social. It’s important that we use our research to help equip Iowans with tools to navigate their next visit to the store, their next policy decision and the best decisions for their businesses and their families.”