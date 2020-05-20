Humanities Nebraska CARES Grants intend to reach a diverse network of urban, rural, small, medium, and large cultural organizations serving a wide range of constituencies statewide.

Eligible organizations include:

Non-profits with 501(c) status Public institutions of higher education State and local government agencies Federally recognized Native American tribal governments

For-profit organizations and individuals are not eligible. Applicants must demonstrate that a commitment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization's overall mission. The National Endowment for the Humanities has defined the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.



Funding Guidelines

Eligible organizations may request up to 10 percent of their annual operating budget (capped at $10,000) in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations may reapply for additional Humanities Nebraska CARES Grant funding 45 days after their previous award. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.



Application for Humanities Nebraska CARES grants will require entry of an organization's Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number. This DUNS refers to the nine-digit number established and assigned by Dun and Bradstreet, Inc. (D&B) which uniquely identifies business entities. If your organization does not already have a DUNS number, one may be obtained from D&B by telephone at 866.705.5711 or click here to register online.

