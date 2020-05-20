Keith Berns, chair, has scheduled a Zoom meeting of the Healthy Soils Task Force (HSTF) for tomorrow (May 21) in accordance with Executive Order 20-03 issued by Governor Pete Ricketts as a result of the COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. CDT. To attend the Zoom meeting, contact HSTF Chairman Keith Berns at keith@greencoverseed.com.

The Task Force will review the initial draft of a healthy soils initiative and action plan as presented by committee.

For an agenda and more details, call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341 or visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/healthysoils/index.html.